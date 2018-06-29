Some survivors of the tanker explosion on the outskirt of Lagos on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have spoken on their ordeals.In his post on a social media a man identified as Kay Baba described the sight as devastating.Baba said he saw people burning near him.He said: “Thank God for life o! I just witnessed tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge. About 50 cars are in flames. I am still in shock. I saw the tanker exploded. The smell, the heat and cars ramming into the ditch while trying to escape. Lives have been lost to the raging fire.“Believe me! Pictures cannot do justice to what I saw – the tanker and the cars burning. The 14-seater and 18-seater busses I saw burning with some people inside. I am still trying to count the number of lives gone.”Another eyewitness, whose car got burnt in the explosion, said he saw a school bus with kids burning.“When I saw the tanker fell and fuel gushing out, I quickly took my phone and left. I told a man parked behind him to run out, but he refused,” he said.