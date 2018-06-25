Rabiu Kwankwaso, senator representing Kano central, has spoken on his absence at the ongoing convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.





While members of the rule party converged on Eagle Square, venue of the convention, the former governor of Kano state headed to the Asokoro residence of ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.





Kwankwaso held a meeting with Abubakar.





In a statement on Sunday, Kwankwaso said he decided not to attend the convention because the leadership of the party failed to recognise his own faction of APC in Kano.





Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, is in control of the APC structure in the state.





“I wish to inform the leadership of the party and the general public that we had wanted to be part of the national convention but regrettably all the congresses that we conducted at the wards, local government councils and at the State level were not recognized by the outgoing national executive council of the party,” the statement read.





“Therefore, I felt that presenting ourselves at such an important event will not be in the overall interest of the entire convention that is assuming we are allowed access into the convention ground.





“Because there are high chances that our presence could create embarrassment and a lot of friction similar or even worse than what occurred in the pavilions of delegations from Imo and Delta states during yesterday’s convention. However, as the new EXCO settles to start the efforts of uniting the party we wish you the very best.”