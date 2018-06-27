Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris has appointed Mr Bala Ciroma as Plateau State Commissioner of Police.State polie spokesman Terna Tyopev made this known in a statement yesterday in Jos.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ciroma replaced Mr Undie Adie, who was posted to the state late last year.Tyopev said Ciroma was before his new position in charge of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command.He said that the Yobe born police officer attended University of Maiduguri and graduated in 1988.“He joined the force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent in 1990 and had served in various Capacities,” he said.