Festus Keyamo SAN, the Director, Strategic Communications of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, has reacted to criticisms trailing Buhari’s declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day.

Buhari, in a press release declared June 12 as the new democracy day.





He also announced that MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the annulled June 12 1993 election, will be posthumously awarded the highest honour in the land, GCFR.





Mixed reactions have trailed Buhari’s decision to change the Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12. Some Nigerians questioned Buhari’s motive and the timing, citing the declaration as an appeal to the South-West ahead of next year’s elections.





Responding to criticisms on the presidents motive, Keyamo said, “those telling us to focus on the motive not the message to them the end justifies the means”.





On his Twitter page, the Buhari campaign spokesman wrote: “When people criticise PMB, our opponents tell us to focus on the message and not the motive.









“Now that PMB has declared June 12 Democracy Day, they are telling us to focus on the motive and not the message.





“To them, the end justifies the means so long as it takes them back to their looting ways.”