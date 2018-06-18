Former Abia state Governor, Dr. Orji Uzo Kalu has blasted former president Olusegun Obasanjo over‎ the letter he wrote to Buhari advising him not to seek re-election come 2019.Orji Kalu who made the declaration over the weekend in Dutse while on a state visit to Jigawa, told the governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar that he is touring the country to sensitise Nigerians on the dire need to allow president Muhammad Buhari to become president come 2019.His words:- “People seem to have forgotten when former president Obasanjo was literally absent for about three years travelling all over the world‎ when he was president and then nobody told him not seek re-election”.According to the former governor OBJ does‎ not have the moral right to decide for Nigerians who becomes president even though when he was president no one wrote letters advising him against seeking for re-election why he should do so?Kalu said Nigerians have the moral obligation to chose their leaders through the democratic process advising them to go ahead and vote for present Buhari as president while also voting for Muhammed Badaru for Jigawa state governor.He said voting for other peoples other than Buhari is giving an opening for the continued looting of the country’s treasury by ‘looters’ he stated.Said he:- ” There won’t be any Presidential candidate he would support against 2019 ‎other than President Muhammad Buhari.“Although Alhaji Sule Lamido happens to be my bosson friend and an aspirant for Nigeria’s president‎ in the PDP I told him I won’t vote for him against president Muhammad Buhari”, he declared.The Jigawa Governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru who expressed his excitement over the visit by the former Abia governor ‎ said his choice to project the reason for the re election of President Muhammad Buhari is unprecedented.Muhammed Badaru said although president Muhammad Buhari has constantly won elections in jigawa however there is further need to re educate and re energies them to see reason on why they should give ‎Buhari another chance to run for president of the country”, he said.Badaru who toured memory lane‎ on how the APC government met the already ‘battered’ economy by the PDP said, “jigawa people are better informed and educated on how we met the state treasury and economy and that is why no one can disillusion them at this moment’, he said.