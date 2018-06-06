The house of representatives has kicked against the recommendation of Mansur Dan Ali, minister of defence, that the anti-open grazing law should be suspended.





Dan Ali made the recommendation during a meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with service chiefs on Tuesday.





He had said the law is responsible for tension in some states.





The law is operational in Benue, Taraba and Ekiti states where clashes between herdsmen and farmers have led to the loss of lives.





“There is need to employ other channels with the affected states to reduce tension by suspending the implementation of the anti-open grazing law while also negotiating safe routes for the herders,” Tukur Gusau, Dan Ali’s spokesman, quoted him as saying at the meeting.





At plenary on Wednesday, the recommendation did not go down well with some of the lawmakers as they wondered: “why would a state be asked to suspend a law it duly enacted.”





Following a matter or urgent public importance raised by John Dyegh from Benue state, the lawmakers resolved that the call on states to suspend the law should be rescinded.





