A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the result of the annulled June 12. 1993 presidential election with the honour bestowed on the presumed winner, Chief Moshood Abiola.He, therefore, called on the President to direct security chiefs to restore the rights of all Nigerians.Meanwhile, Kola, the eldest son of late Chief Moshood Abiola, received the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic on behalf of his late father.President Muhammadu Buhari presented the insignia to him after the citation of the late politician was read at the venue of the well-attended event holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.