Senator Shehu Sani, Tuesday, accused leaders of the Social Democratic Party, SDP‎, in 1993 of betraying acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, late Chief Moshood Abiola describing them as Judas.He said this at 25 anniversary of June 12 presidential election organised by the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalist, Lagos State Council with the theme: Nigerian politics and democratic progress: MKO Abiola and June 12, w993, cries and beyond’, held at Excellence hotel, Ogba, Lagos.