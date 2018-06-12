Ahead of next year’s first-ever nationwide commemoration of Democracy Day on June 12, all six states in the South-West geopolitical zone are today jointly commemorating the day as a public holiday for the first time since 2007.Besides the activities in the South-West, the posthumous investiture of Abiola with the nation’s highest award of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR, is to hold today in Abuja.This will mark the first time the June 12 commemoration will hold outside the South-West.Besides Abiola, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi is also to receive a posthumous award of Grand Commander of the Niger, GCON, while Abiola’s running mate in the June 12, 1993 election, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, will receive the award of GCON.Ondo State became the latest state to rejoin the celebration with the declaration of a public holiday to mark the election of Chief Moshood Abiola as president in 1993.Ondo State, which returned as All Progressives Congress, APC, government in 2017 is commemorating June 12 as a public holiday for the first time since the days Adebayo Adefarati left office in 2003.In Lagos, activities marking the day are expected to centre at the Ikeja, Lagos, residence of Abiola where civil rights activists are expected to congregate.Following prayers at his residence, a remodelled statue of the late politician is to be commissioned at the old Toll Gate leading into Lagos. The event is being put together by Lagos State government.A lecture to mark the event, jointly organised by Lagos State chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, will also hold today.It was learned, yesterday, that politicians, including those who were active and not active in the crusade for June 12, are warming up to take advantage of the popularity of the late Abiola by identifying with the celebration.