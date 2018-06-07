Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s proclamation of June 12 as the new date for the celebration of Democracy Day would create constitutional crisis, pointing out that there should be an amendment of the constitution to that effect.





He stated this while contributing to a point of order raised by Senator Lanre Tejuosho on the proclamation by the President yesterday.





Buhari had on Wednesday awarded the late M. K. O Abiola, the presumed winner of the botched June 12, 1993 presidential election, with the GCFR posthumously, conferring GCON on his running mate, Mr. Babagana Kingibe.





Citing relevant sections of the nation’s constitution to substantiate his assertion, Ekweremadu explained that an elected President was expected to be sworn in on Democracy Day which was on May 29th, noting that by implication, the tenure of the President was being elongated.





“Mr. President, distinguished Colleagues, unless the Constitution was amended as it affects the day of inauguration, the tenure was being extended from May 29th to June 12th,” he said.





Earlier in her contribution, Senator Biodun Olujimi demanded that results of the annulled presidential election which late M.K.O Abiola presumably won be declared for record purposes.





She canvassed that all entitlements accorded an executive President be paid to the family of the late politician.





The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan while supporting payment of the entitlements, stressed that President Buhari has done the right thing at the right time.