Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was plotting to kill him.

Obasanjo had claimed that Buhari was planning to frame him and consequently kill him.





The former President, in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Friday said the Buhari-led administration intends to use fake documents and witnesses against him.









He alleged that he has been informed that his name has been included in the government’s “watch-list”, and that the security of his life can no longer be guaranteed.





Reacting to Obasanjo’s revelation, Omokri wondered what “lie” they will bring up against the former President.





In a tweet, the former Presidential aide wrote: “Obasanjo First they accused @dino_melaye of murder then @BukolaSaraki of masterminding an armed robbery, @ProfOsinbajo’s chopper almost crash landed and now they want to set Obasanjo up.





“I wonder which lie they‘ll bring up against Obj? Maybe that he is the sponsor of Evans the Kidnapper!”