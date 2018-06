Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari and some of his appointees for allegedly lying during Ramadan.





Omokri described Buhari’s claim that Nigerians are enjoying increased power supply as a lie.





In a tweet, the former presidential aide listed some of the lies told by Buhari and his appointees during the Ramadan period.





He wrote: “Lies by members of Buhari govt during RAMADAN.





“Nigerians are enjoying increased power supply’-@MBuhari May 29, 2018.





“This Govt Has Created Nearly 9 Million Jobs’-@GarShehu June 3, 2018.





“Buhari’s reelection will be easy because APC has kept its campaign promises’-Lai May 24.”





The United States based pastor said that the fastest way to end hardship was to vote out Buhari in 2019.