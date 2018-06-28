Japan have made history by becoming the first ever nation to progress to the knockout stages of a World Cup on fair play rules.Japan went into their final Group H game against Poland top of the group, but fell to a 1-0 defeat.However, Colombia's 1-0 win over Poland meant that La Tricolor topped the group, leaving Japan and Senegal level in terms of points, goal difference and goals scored.Japan and Poland's match descended into farce in the final stages with fans booing as neither side seemed interested in attacking in the last few minutes.Japan's fair play score for the group stage ended at -4 (four yellow cards) with Senegal's at -6 (six yellow cards) meaning Senegal's yellow cards sent them home.