Both teams could have won at Wembley after the end of the second 45 minutes but England just managed to carve out the 2-1 victory against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.England dominated the opening 45 minutes, with Gary Cahill and Harry Kane netting the goals, before an early second half strike from Alex Iwobi made it a harder task for the hosts.But overall, a fairly good performance from the Super Eagles with one more warm-up match against czech republic to come on Thursday.Meanwhile, Nigeria fans gave Dele Alli a loud boo during the match and also gave him loud send-off boo as he was substituted for Delph in the last 10 minutes.Dele Alli was born in the UK to a Nigerian father, however he opted to play for England ahead of Nigeria