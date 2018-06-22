Peter Okoye of the former Psquare fame has said that he loves the fact that he has moved on with his career after the break-up controversy.Mr P, as he now prefers to be called, was a recent guest on Hot 93.3 FM, on a show hosted by Sensei Uche and Misi. He spoke about his new single, ‘Ebeano‘, the possibility of a P-Square reunion and more.Peter said he was enjoying every bit of his career after breaking up with his brother, Paul.He said, “I left a Psquare who has almost a million subscribers on Youtube to start my own and I wasn’t afraid to start afresh. I know there’s something good out there, but I’ve moved on, and I love it, I love the energy.“When people come to my show expecting to see Psquare, I ask myself: Am I giving them the same energy? The answer is ‘Yes, I am’. Most people that doubted me because of what has been said out there had all been proved wrong. I’m a multi-instrumentalist. I produce songs but I don’t want to brag about it. I’m a studio engineer as well, I also direct music videos but I don’t brag about these things. It is not about the money. I’m enjoying myself doing what I’m doing.”