Former Leader of the Rivers state House of Assembly, Dr. Chidi Lloyd has said he is not perturbed by the fresh charges of Malicious Damage and Affray (public fighting) against him by the Rivers state government.

Lloyd alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike filed the fresh charges to pressure him into joining the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.





The former Leader wondered why the state government is after him five years after the incident at the Assembly complex, adding that the same government had dropped charges of attempted murder against him.





“I heard he (Wike) has gone to file fresh charges. Let us see what will come out of those his kiosk he called courts.





“The Rivers state government has entered two nolles which they themselves dropped and now they have come out with additional charges.





“Can Wike not concentrate on governance by commissioning projects started by his boss, Rotimi Amaechi and leave me alone. He should stop making me popular and let me face the trial.









“I don’t want to work for you, is it a crime. I won’t support you, I won’t join you in an ungodly alliance. When did that become a crime.





“The matter is in court. Why not let it be. What is the essence of this media trial of Chidi Lloyd,” he asked.