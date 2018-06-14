Innoson Motors, in a shocking twist to its court case with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) has admitted to a false statement in its recent declaration of victory against the bank.This was stated in a recent statement released by the spokesman, Cornelius Osigwe, in which automobile entrepreneur recanted an initial tweet stating that the Supreme Court had ordered GTBank to pay the chairman of Innoson Motors, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, 14 billion naira within 14 days – a statement that caused a social media storm and reactions among customers of the bank and other Nigerians.In a statement released by Innoson, the spokesman claimed that “there have been a lot of misinterpretations about the press release published by Innoson Group on the decision of the Supreme Court. The caption was a slight distortion of the information. When the information came to our notice, we had to correct the error made by the staff of the agency managing our social media accounts. We apologise for that misleading information”.Records of the court proceedings also showed no such ruling. Instead, the Supreme Court had directed both parties, Innoson and GTBank, to return to the Court of Appeal, Enugu Judicial Division, for a hearing on GTBank’s appeal scheduled for tomorrow, 14 June, 2018.As facts became clearer to the public, the embattled businessman silently deleted the false tweet from the company’s Twitter account.GTBank had also advised the public that Innoson’s claims were “false, mischievous and malicious”, emphasizing that there was no directive or order issued by the Supreme Court of Nigeria to the Bank to make any payment to any of its debtor customers, calling for Nigerians to disregard the statement in its entirety.