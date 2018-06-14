Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi, who is with the squad in Russia for the World Cup, answered some fun questions in a short BBC Africa video.My goal for Nigeria versus Zambia (Iwobi scored the winner against Zambia in Uyo, the goal that sealed the Super Eagles Russia 2018 World Cup ticket).Kelechi (Iheanacho) has some low-key songs. I’d probably have (Ikechukwu) Ezenwa on the chorus or something like that.It has to be against Middlesbrough. He bent it in. I was with dad that day and it was amazing.I believe I’m the best dressed. He’s a bit too flash. I don’t really like too much flash.Kelechi actually brought a microwave when we were in London, of all things. But I found it useful because he was in my room and we could warm up our food.Barcelona.Both have to be Kelechi. He has this tendency to be late and I don’t like to leave him behind because we’re roommates and I feel we’re in this together. But at the same time he’s fun, he’s always enjoyment. He’s the best and the worst at the same time.Shaku Shaku. I’m still learning it and I have to learn it before the World Cup by force. I’m still learning the footwork.