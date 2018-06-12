Muritala Abiola, the head of the Abiola Family and younger brother to the late acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, says he would have been happier if his late brother was alive to witness the honour being bestowed on him.The late business mogul is being honoured today with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 12, 2018.He said he was both sad and happy.He expressed the emotional feelings on Tuesday at the Abiola family house at Oja Agbo, Gbagura, Abeokuta.He spoke to journalists after the state government, led by the deputy governor, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga, and the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Taio Adeoluwa, led the ‘Democracy Walk and Rally’ to the Abiola family house from the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta on Tuesday.Islamic clerics later offered prayers for the family and for the repose of the soul of MKO Abiola.Though he also expressed his happiness and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the honour done the Abiola family, he called on the Federal Government to do more for the family.He, however, said he was sad because his brother did not live to witness the honour being bestowed on him and that many Nigerians were still suffering, urging President Buhari to act urgently in alleviating poverty among Nigerians.