The United Kingdom has said it was deeply disappointed with the United States.

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, said this on Friday over US move to apply tariffs on EU steel and aluminium imports.





“I am deeply disappointed at the unjustified decision.





“The EU and UK should be permanently exempted from tariffs and we will continue to work together

to protect and safeguard our workers and industries,” May said in a statement.





She said Britain’s steel and aluminium industries were hugely important to the UK , noting they also contribute to U. S . industry, including in defence projects , which bolster U. S . national security .





The EU has taken the U. S. to the World Trade Organisation to challenge the legality of the new tariffs.





President Donald Trump, who is due to visit Britain in July , told Canada and the EU to do more to bring down their trade surpluses with the U. S.