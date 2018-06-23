Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says he will remain loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), even if he loses his bid to secure the party’s ticket for the 2019 presidential poll.





Abubakar said this on Friday during his visit to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja to notify PDP’s national working committee (NWC) of his presidential aspiration.





He said free and transparent primary would boost the party’s chances in the presidential election as well as restore its lost glory.





Abubakar commended the party for the conduct of a “free and fair” primary election which produced its candidate for the July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti.





He pledged to work in the interest of the party.





“Whether I become the presidential candidate or not, I want to assure you that I will always discharge my obligations to this party,” he said.





“If we can sustain the kind of primary that we had in Ekiti, there is no doubt that this party will be on its way to regaining the pre-eminence in power that we were known for.”





Responding, PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, reiterated the commitment of his leadership to conduct credible primaries ahead of 2019 general election.





He said the party was prepared to govern Nigeria.





“The PDP NWC and the national executive committee (NEC) has vowed to return this party to power in line with the vision of the founding fathers.





“That is why we rebranded and repositioned to remove every shade of impunity or imposition.





“PDP is prepared to govern Nigeria. We are prepared to offer equal opportunity to all.”





Secondus commended Abubakar for canvassing support across the country, urging him to continue spreading such “goodwill” messages.





“I urge you to continue with your civil message you spread across the country. I also advise other aspirants to go forth with their messages across the country,” he said.





The chairman condemned what he termed President Muhammadu Buhari’s “biased fight against corruption”.





He urged the media to tell the world the truth about Nigeria, saying only the truth can save the country.