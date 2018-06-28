The Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris has warned politicians in the country to desist from arming thugs and see politics as a call to service.Idris spoke at a one-day retreat on “Electoral Logistics in Preparation for the 2019 General Elections’’ organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos on Thursday.The police chief, who also cautioned politicians against hate speech, described it as the amber of violence and urged them to desist from the act.According to him, it will go a long way in ensuring violence free elections in 2019.He also urged politicians to avoid conducts capable of causing violence at the polling booths.