Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has revealed how the Super Eagles will approach the must-win game against Iceland in their second Group D match on Friday in the 2018 World Cup.The 28-year-old said that the Gernot Rohr’s men will attack the Iceland team so as to create a lot of chances for them to score goals.The Chinese-based forward, however, said no matter the outcome of the match, the Eagles will always remain united”Our team spirit is very important to us. No matter if we win or lose, we are always united and thinking the same way,” Ighalo told fifa.com”We believe in this unity and we believe in our team. The Iceland game will be different from the Croatian one.”We want to attack that game and we want to create chances because only with chances you score goals.”The Eagles lost 2-0 to Croatia in their opening game last Saturday.