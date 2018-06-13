Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo state governor, says he would arrest ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo if were Nigeria’s president.





Oshiomhole urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe and arrest the former president “if he has committed any offence”.





According to THISDAY, the former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) made the comment on Tuesday at an event held in honour of late MKO Abiola’s family.





Oshiomhole said: “He should be arrested if he has committed any offence. He arrested many of us. So, if we are celebrating Chief Gani Fawehinmi, we have compelling reasons to do so. In all of these, we didn’t pay any money to Gani or Falana. They defended us pro bono.





“Gani is not here today, but his spirit is here. Falana is here and today, I am standing. Even the president who was in charge then, he is now complaining that they want to harass him. He was harassing me and he got me arrested.





“He thought he himself would not be arrested? If I were the president I would arrest him. We are all Nigerians. I remember one day I told him, I said ‘President Obasanjo, we made you president. You did not make me a Nigerian.





“’You are our creation; I am not your creation. You must listen’. But he thought he would be in power forever and he tried to take us on the way to Zimbabwe.





“He was a reluctant Head of State, became president for two terms and he wanted to do a third term because a cockroach licking palm oil would never lick enough.”





The former governor is seeking election as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).