The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested Olaolu Olugbenga, rector of Igbajo Polytechnic, Igbajo, Osun state, over alleged certificate forgery.





Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokeswoman of the commission, said Olugbenga, a former acting deputy vice chancellor of Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, preliminary investigations conducted by ICPC operatives revealed that Olugbenga had been working with a suspected fake PhD certificate purportedly from the University of Ibadan.





According to Okoduwa, the suspect insisted in his statement, during interrogation at the Ibadan office of the commission where he is being held, that the certificate was genuine.





She said if the allegation is established, he would be dealt with in accordance with the law.





Olugbenga claimed to have obtained a doctorate of philosophy degree in Economics in 2003 at the postgraduate school of the University of Ibadan.





She said the action, if proven, violates section 465 of the criminal code and section 25 of the corrupt practices and other related offences act 2000 respectively.





“Further action in accordance with the laws will be taken at the conclusion of investigation,’’ she said.