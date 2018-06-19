Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side will take on the Super Eagles for their Group D second fixture on Friday.
The Wolves goalkeeper was diagnosed with acute leukaemia after abnormal blood tests were returned during the club’s pre-season medical testing.
Reading forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson led his teammates in paying tribute to his former teammate at Wolverhampton Wanderers and they honoured the 31-year-old with their team jersey that has his name on it.
“All of us in @footballiceland are with you @Carl_Ikeme,” he tweeted on Tuesday.
Ikeme, currently on his way to recovery, last played for the Super Eagles in their 2-1 win over Zambia in October 2016 and did not travel with the team to Russia.
