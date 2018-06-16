Iceland have pulled an upset at the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup as the minor held star-studded Argentina to a 1-1 draw with Lionel Messi missing a penalty.
Iceland hold star-studded Argentina, disappointing Messi misses penalty
Iceland have pulled an upset at the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup as the minor held star-studded Argentina to a 1-1 draw with Lionel Messi missing a penalty.
