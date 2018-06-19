Hallgrimsson said his team will “park the bus” against the Super Eagles in their second group game on Friday.
Speaking with reporters, Hallgrimsson said, ”It is a must-win game for Nigeria, that makes it a little bit technical, so we will park the bus. They have to win, at least we know that.
“A draw will be okay for us, at least we have a chance in the last game.
”This group is going to be decided in the last minute, in the last game, it is going to be down to some margins: set piece, extra-time goal.”
Icelandic had on Saturday in Spartak Moscow held Argentina to a 1-1 draw.
