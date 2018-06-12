Tundun Abiola in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Sunday revealed that former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida who annulled the June 12th general election that was won by her father, MKO Abiola, has actually apologised to their family.

''IBB has actually apologised to the family. Personally he has. Now IBB has said in public but stopped short of an apology in public that his life was threatened. He says he was told by certain factors that Abiola must never become Commander in Chief of this country. He was afraid. He has actually admitted that publicly'' she said





