Tundun Abiola in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Sunday revealed that former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida who annulled the June 12th general election that was won by her father, MKO Abiola, has actually apologised to their family.
Tundun in the interview said
''IBB has actually apologised to the family. Personally he has. Now IBB has said in public but stopped short of an apology in public that his life was threatened. He says he was told by certain factors that Abiola must never become Commander in Chief of this country. He was afraid. He has actually admitted that publicly'' she said
On why he might not have publicly apologised, Tundun attributed it to ego...
Watch a clip from the interview below
“Regarding IBB, he has actually apologized to the (Abiola) family.”— Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) June 11, 2018
Many didn’t know this. #RRubbinMinds pic.twitter.com/vZxyd8iEUF
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.