The lawmaker representing Benue North East district in the senate, Barnabas Gemade has indicated that he would seek re-election to the Senate in the coming 2019 general elections.Senator Barnabas Gemade who made this known in Makurdi, said his record of achievements and score card in the senate in the last seven years placed him on a good stead to clinch the ticket in the coming election.The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works who dismissed insinuations that the ticket had been zoned to the Kwande axis of his constituency maintained that the assertion was wrong and unattainable.He said, “It has always been the turn of Kwande since I started contesting election to the Senate. I started contesting election to the senate from 2007 which I lost. I at the time contested with a candidate from Kwande. I Contested in 2011 which I won and I contested in 2015 and I won.“At no time did my election go opposed. And there was no time during those elections that no Kwande person contested. So, nobody can come and chose a particular time and say this is our time. It has always been their turn just like it has alway been other people’s turn.“If it is not your turn you sit down and allow those who it is their turn to go, but they have always contested. So it has always been Kwande’s turn.“I am contesting and my score card is so large and convincing enough for my people to want me back at the senate. For example in my first tenure I delivered over 140 projects in my constituency, apart from over 2,000 items I distributed and lots more.“In this my second tenure I have already done over 160 projects in my constituency, these include schools, clinics, skills acquisition centres water projects, motorized solar powered boreholes, electricity projects, solar light projects, roads and whatever benefits there is that I had to bring to my people I have given them.“You know that the federal government has no presence in by constituency apart from the Federal Government College Vandeikya where I have also done much.“In fact main concern is to dedicate my energy to ensuring that my people enjoy the benefits that should accrue to them and that is my major concern as their representative in the senate and they appreciate what I am doing for them.”