President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday stated that he was robbed of the presidency three times after defeating his opponents.

He said this on Thursday when he hosted Nigerian artistes and Youth organisations to breaking of fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





He, however, observed that the Nigerian constitution has provided him the opportunity to work diligently towards uplifting the quality of life of all Nigerians irrespective of their socio-political backgrounds.





Buhari pledged that his administration would continue to implement policies and programmes aimed at creating an enabling environment for the youth to progress in different human endeavours.





“We are trying very hard to normalize situation in the country for you. I’m very pleased with the position of our constitution.





“No matter how good you are, you don’t have more than two terms and no matter how bad you are you can hardly last more than the first term. So, this generosity of the constitution I respect very much.





“It gives me the opportunity to round up having been a governor, minister, head of state in uniform and then going to the Supreme Court three times to complain about my being rigged out”, he said.





President Buhari also pledged that his administration would continue to encourage the youth to pursue their careers in meaningful disciplines to enable them become not only self-sustaining but also employers of labour in the society.





“I will continue to dedicate my time to make sure that Nigerians are enlightened on the importance of voter education because this is vital for good governance,” he added.