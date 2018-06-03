The National Chairman of the African Democratic Party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, on Friday said he was offered oil well and billions of dollars as baits to destroy the party, following its adoption by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s movement, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement.He disclosed this at the Greeen Legacy hall, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta while welcoming a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2015 governorship election in Ogun State, Gboyega Isiaka, into the party.Nwosu, who was accompanied by the National Secretary of the party, Abdullahi Baba, did not however mention the names of those who offered him the inducement.While denying the allegation that the party was bought from him by Obasanjo’s coalition, he said he had spent over N600m to build the party.The ADC chairman also accused the All Progressives Congress of copying the party’s slogan and manifesto through one of its coalitions, Congress for Progressive Change.He said he had approached President Muhammadu Buhari in 2006 shortly after registering the ADC, and advised him to join the party because of its rich manifesto and constitution but he rejected the offer only to copy the ‘change’ slogan and the manifesto.Isiaka, while making the declaration, described the ADC as the third force that was morally conscripted to offer Nigerians an escape route from the failed promises of the status quo.He said he was prepared and ready to contest as a governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Ogun State, as he was qualified for the post.“We are prepared to face anyone. I am running for this position because I have all the qualifications to be the governor of the state,” he said.