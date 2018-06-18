The immediate past governor of Delta state, Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan on Monday disclosed that he withdrew his senatorial ambition in 2015 to accommodate the interests of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Delta state.

Uduaghan made assertion at his residence when the Coalition of Bomadi Local Government Area Elders and Youths visited him.





He said, “The stability of the state was very important to me. I needed to concentrate on the state and prepare it for a peaceful transition; otherwise, I have all the machinery to win the seat if I had so wanted it like I do now.”





Uduaghan, who stepped down for Sen. James Manager in 2015, declared that he has not stepped down from the Senatorial race for any politician in Delta South Senatorial District especially as the 2019 general elections draws near.





“I have not stepped down for anybody and I am not going to even contemplate stepping down for anyone. In fact, I have put my hands in the plough and there is no going back. By the grace of God, we would be in Abuja in 2019,” he said.





While boasting that he is not afraid of any opposition, Uduaghan said, “I have paid my dues in stemming ethnic violence and militia uprising in the creeks to deserve the senatorial seat. How many people can make such sacrifice? How can somebody who has fought plenty political battles as a serving governor be scared of anybody? That is very laughable to me.”





The former governor said he and his family has heard clearly from God in January 2018 on his senatorial ambition, stressing that victory is sure for him at the polls.





He also assured his supporters, friends and well-wishers that plans for his campaign will soon be rolled out in a massive dimension and everyone would be carried along.





Earlier, the Coalition of Bomadi LGA Elders led by its leader, Rev’d. Gbenekuru England threw their weight behind Uduaghan’s senatorial bid.





The coalition said, “Our son, the current occupant of the seat, who has been there for four tenures has tried his best but it is now time for a new beginning. It is the turn of the Itsekiris based on fairness and equity. Your Excellency, you are the new beginning for Delta South.”