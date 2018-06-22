Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state, says he increased teachers’ salaries when he was in power but Ayodele Fayose, his s uccessor, has not paid them in 10 months.

Fayemi, who was governor of the state between 2010 and 2014, and now flying with the mantra “reclaiming our land, restoring our values” said this in Ido Ekiti local government area on Thursday.





He told the people to disregard reports that he would sack teachers and local government workers, as being peddled by the ruling party in the state.





“Throughout my four years, how many teachers did I sack? Instead of sacking teachers, I increased their salaries three times within four years while I also paid core subjects and rural posting allowances to teachers to encourage them to deliver and live happily with their families unlike the current situation where teachers are being owed between six and 10 months while pensioners have not received their entitlements for close to a year,” he said.





“While we can point to many projects we did while in government between 2010 and 2014 to make life bearable for our people, PDP administration led by Fayose can’t point to any project in any town except tales of woes by our people on salary payment defaults, students paying fees for WEAC, NECO other public examinations, which we fully paid for, including scholarships.”





Fayemi promised that the local council development areas cancelled by Fayose would return so government could be brought closer to the people.





Olusola Kolapo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who enjoys the support of Fayose, is Fayemi’s major contender in the election.