Chimamanda Adichie, a celebrated Nigerian author, says she has “trouble” with men getting the door for women in the name of chivalry.





Adichie said she appreciates the gesture if done for her but “I hope they are not doing it because of this idea of chivalry”.





The ‘Americanah’ author said this on Wednesday when she appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.





She said: “Holding the door shouldn’t be gender, I think it’s a lovely thing to hold the door but we should hold the door for everyone. I hold the door for men and women.





“I think the idea of holding the door for women because she is a woman, I have trouble with it. I am quite happy for people to open the door for me but I hope they are not doing it because of this idea of chivalry.





“Chivalry is really about the idea that women are somehow weak and need protecting but we know that really, there are many women who are stronger than men.”





“So, really, what I think is that the people we should protect are people who need protecting; whether men or women.”





Adichie also expressed her opposition to prioritising women and children when evacuating persons trapped in conflict zones.





She added: “It is also why I sort have trouble with the idea of women and children; you know, when there’s a tragedy and we say women and children should go first. I think people who are weak, unwell, that should leave first.