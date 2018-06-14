The Director, Strategic Communications, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said he cannot vouch for some President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees.

Keyamo said he could only vouch for Buhari’s integrity and not those working for him.





The senior lawyer said this in a chat with The Interview while responding to allegations that there was nepotism and backdoor recruitment at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and other public institutions.





According to Keyamo, “Remember there was a time when there was an outcry that they shortlisted certain people or there were more people from certain parts of the country. Like I said, when these things come out and they come to the knowledge of the President, what does he do?





“Do you really expect the President to sit down and compile names of those to employ in MDAs? We cannot vouch for people who work for him. I am saying that openly. I cannot vouch for them. Do you expect the President to sit down, take his pen and begin to shortlist people one by one?





“When the issue of shortlisted candidates was brought to the public knowledge, that it tilted to some areas, he stopped the process.”