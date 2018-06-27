Religious activist and leader of #freethesheepie movement, Daddy freeze in a post on his instagram page has said he is the only true prophet left in Nigeria as all of his prophecies come to pass.





The On-air-personality also criticized the ongoing hallelujah challenge organized by gospel singer and minister, Nathaniel Bassey.





He wrote "I AM PROBABLY THE ONLY GENUINE PROPHET LEFT IN Nigeria!

I predicted Donald Trump’s win, Miracle’s win, I also predicted that that we won’t lift a trophy in Russia as far back as April, in a set of viral tweets across most blogs.





All my predictions were met with hostility but I wasn’t moved. However, one prediction of mine brought so much sadness to me, because it was something we could have avoided.





In November 2017, I predicted that Nigeria will overtake India as the country with the most people living in extreme poverty. Not only did I predict, I offered a logical solution which was that every Nigerian should aim to remove someone poorer than them from poverty with a portion of their income, @judeengees was the only celebrity that participated in the challenge.





Instead of following this logical line of reasoning, most people preferred to participate in the #HallelujahChallenge, which since it started Nigeria has only gotten worse. How can a man who believes in tithing which puts you under the curse in Galatians 3:10 that tells us that we are under a curse if we obey one part of the law, without obeying the entire 613 laws of moses. The Bible tells us that when we obey the law selectively, we are cut away from Christ and we fall from the grace of God.





Why did people choose to listen to pastors who had no track record of a successful prediction, pastors who got it all wrong, repeatedly? The answer is simple, they were only fulfilling an age long biblical prophecy.

◄ 2 Timothy 4:3 ►

New Living Translation.





For a time is coming when people will no longer listen to sound and wholesome teaching. They will follow their own desires and will look for teachers who will tell them whatever their itching ears want to hear.

What I was saying, despite it being the proven truth each time, did not tickle their ears the way the lying words from the mouths of scripturally unlettered prophets did.

At the end of the day, the yoruba adage which goes “Ooto oro, omo iya isokuso” has been proven biblically to be true! ~FRZ"







