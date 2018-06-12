Humphrey Nwosu, chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), which conducted the June 12, 1993 election, says he will be absent at MKO Abiola’s GCFR investiture because he is currently outside the country.





Nwosu is among the guest invited to the event scheduled for Tuesday.





But in a letter to Boss Mustapaha, secretary to the government of the federation, Nwosu regretted his absence and commended the president for recognising June 12 as Democracy Day.





He also expressed delight over the honour done to Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 election.





“I thank his excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government of Nigeria for recognizing June 12 as Democracy Day and also honouring the winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief M.K.O. Abiola,” the letter read.





“Indeed, June 12, 1993 marked a turning point in Nigeria’s tortuous journey towards a democratic polity; It is an honour to the very hard-working men and women of the defunct national electoral commission under my leadership at this long awaited recognition. I humbly commend this action by the president.





“Undoubtedly, the democratic system of governance is the best especially for the multi ethnic nation like ours. I thank you for building on the foundation which my team and I labored strenuously to establish and actualize on June 12, 1993.





“It is our hope that expanding the frontiers of democracy of which all the people of Nigeria, regardless of ethnic group, will provide economic, social and developmental benefits that will certainly make Nigeria a great nation not only in Africa but across the world.





“Certainly, the scheduled event on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 will rekindle the national consciousness of all Nigerians for a better nation.





”Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control I will not be present at the investiture ceremony as I am outside the country.”