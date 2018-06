Nigeria have never advanced beyond the round of 16 in their six appearance in the Quadrennial competition. Their biggest achievement have a round 16 spot in 1994, 1998 and 2014 editions respectively. Nigeria by virtue of their world ranking will be going into the first game as underdogs though promising not to lie down for teams to roll over.

and Gernot in an interview he responded that they will not be intimidated by any team irrespective of the quality the opposing team possesses.