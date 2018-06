Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has opened up on his encounter with a witch who put him on the path to reconnect to Nigeria and play for the national team.

Balogun born to a Nigerian father and a German mother in a piece titled, ‘The Players’ Tribune’ opened up on how his sister led him to see a witch who diagnosed a hole in his aura due to his grandmother’s death.





“I was amazed. I hadn’t thought about my grandma that much since she passed when I was 16 years old. But, this lady, who seems to be a witch to me was right. My grandma’s death had a huge effect on me, and I had never even met my grandma, who lived in Nigeria. That’s the part that was wild to me.





“This woman, though, she saw it. She told me I had to heal my soul, my heart before I could become the player I wanted to be.





“After we left, I didn’t completely understand if my experience with her was successful. The most important thing that came out of that day was that it got me thinking about my grandma. When I got home, my mind went straight back to the day my dad told me the news.





“Because I had never met her, my dad didn’t tell me right when it happened. He actually waited a few days — that’s how distant my relationship was from her. She only spoke Yoruba. So when we talked on the phone when I was little, my dad would try to translate for us. He had never taken me to Nigeria, for reasons he didn’t make clear to me, and I only ever saw photos of my grandma.





“Even after I overcame some of the injury issues I had as a teenager and began playing regular minutes in the 2. Bundesliga and Bundesliga, that thing the part of my soul that I had been told to heal all those years ago — was still missing from my life.





“In 2014, I was coming to the end of my contract with Fortuna Dusseldorf. I wasn’t sure where I would go next. There was uncertainty in my life, and from time to time I would think of the witch. What did she mean, ‘heal my soul?’





“One night in March, my phone rang. It was a Nigerian number … it was Stephen Keshi, the Nigerian National Team manager. I was sweating as soon as he introduced himself. I wanted him to say the words I had thought about for so long. He spoke for awhile about how he wasn’t totally familiar with me, but he liked how I played.





“Then he said it: ‘I would like to invite you to be a Super Eagle’.