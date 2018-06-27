Report from Benue State has it that two Nigerian soldiers were killed and two others injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Benue State.





It was gathered that the attack, on Tuesday, happened as soldiers were travelling between Branch Umenger and Bakin-Korta, Mbadwem Council Ward of Benue State.









The herdsmen, who were armed to their teeth, allegedly hacked two of the military officers to death and removed their vital organs.





More to come



