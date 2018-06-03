Fifteen residents of Zamfara State have been killed in the latest raid by rampaging gunmen in the state.Hit this time is Zakuna village in Anka Local Government area, the police said yesterday.The mass murder came barely a week after the killing of 26 people in some communities in Gidangoga District of Maradun Local Government Area.The Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara State Police Command, DSP Muhammad Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that unknown gunmen attacked Zakuna in the early hours of Friday, killing residents.They also stole cows.According to him, a vigilance group known as Yansakai challenged the rustlers, forcing them to flee only for the bandits to reinforce and attack the village, killing 15 people.“On receiving the reports of the attack, the police mobilised to the village and discovered 15 bodies, majority of who were Yansakai.“The police have, however, deployed heavy security to the area to maintain peace and stability.“Bush combing and rigorous patrol are being carried out throughout the area by the police to avoid further loss of lives.” Shehu said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered discreet investigation on the latest incident to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice.He pleaded with communities in the state not to relent in providing information to security operatives to end the deadly attacks.The state has seen repeated attacks in recent times that have left scores dead.