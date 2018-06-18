 Group urges FG to declare herdsmen as terrorists | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Unlabelled » Group urges FG to declare herdsmen as terrorists

3:21 PM 0
A+ A-
AN Igbo interest group, Voice from the East, VEAST, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria, FGN, to declare Fulani herdsmen as terrorists because of the dastardly way they have been wasting human’s lives and property in Nigeria.


The group, VEAST, which made the call in a release made available to pressmen in Enugu, also called on the Federal Government to proscribe Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who breed the animals.

According to the Convener of VEAST, Comrade Kindness Jonah who signed the release, Justice Matthew Kolawoke of the Federal High Court, Abuja, should on June 21, declare both the herdsmen as well as the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, as terrorists following a suit filed by a Makurdi based lawyer, Matthew Nyiutsa before the court.

The group maintains that for Nigeria to be one united and indivisible country, armed Fulani herdsmen should be outlawed.

“We, the VEAST believe that for Nigeria to be trully one , if it must be one,   the  touchy issue of outlandish  killings  of  innocent Nigerians  by the bloodsucking Fulaniherdsmen must  be decisively   addressed , once  and for all on 21  June, 2018 by declaring Fulanihredsmen   TERRORISTS    they are .

“VOICE  FROM  THE  EAST  ( VEAST)  believes   that no  person worth  his salt in Nigeria of today   would  think twice,   to  hearing otherwise,” the group posits.

The group expressed displeasure with the way and manner many lives are being wasted and maimed in various parts of Nigeria by the armed Fulani herdsmen and therefore declared that, “we categorically state that  both Fulani herdsmen  and  their mother  group as  Miyetti  allah  kautal hore , should  be   proscribed  and tagged  – terrorist  groups.”

The group pointed out that there was no need recounting the number of lives being wasted on daily basis by the herdsmen, who them posit, “are being propelled by  the presense  of  Muhammadu Buhari  in power as President  who doubles  as the  Life Patron  of  Miyetti allah Nigeria, being a  former  herdsman himself,” they allege.

They are of the view that Justice  Kolawole should save Nigeria from  further  bloodshed  “since  the  President  is playing hanky-panky with  the issue of banning  Fulani herdsmen, the blunder that rather emboldens them  daily in murdering  spree,” by declaring the herdsmen terrorists.

“We believe that the problem of Nigeria as a  Nation is not  corruption,but  religiously goaded Fulaniherdsmen, who as marauders, go  akilling  of  Nigerians   with  Executive- approved gusto, since the so- called Executive  sees them kill , but  does  nothing  to arrest, prosecute and either kill them or jail them. Fulaniherdsmen are snakes  that enter the inner chamber :  you either kill the snake  or the snake kills you,  period.    ” We  therefore,  place a frantic  call on Justice  Mattew  Kolawole, to please take the bull by the horns, to salvage Nigeria from the pangs of  the killers and bloodsuckers  called   Fulaniherdsmen  , who  have been nightmare  to the generallity of  Nigerians  in their destructive  gambit,” the group pleads while asserting that the military as well as the police have compromised and cannot help the situation.  “VEAST regrets to state that  Nigerian  military  and Police  are already compromised being servants  of Buhari  who is the  emloyer of Fulaniherdsmen, and  so , cannot  help the  situation.” 

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top