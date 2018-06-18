AN Igbo interest group, Voice from the East, VEAST, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria, FGN, to declare Fulani herdsmen as terrorists because of the dastardly way they have been wasting human’s lives and property in Nigeria.The group, VEAST, which made the call in a release made available to pressmen in Enugu, also called on the Federal Government to proscribe Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who breed the animals.According to the Convener of VEAST, Comrade Kindness Jonah who signed the release, Justice Matthew Kolawoke of the Federal High Court, Abuja, should on June 21, declare both the herdsmen as well as the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, as terrorists following a suit filed by a Makurdi based lawyer, Matthew Nyiutsa before the court.The group maintains that for Nigeria to be one united and indivisible country, armed Fulani herdsmen should be outlawed.“We, the VEAST believe that for Nigeria to be trully one , if it must be one, the touchy issue of outlandish killings of innocent Nigerians by the bloodsucking Fulaniherdsmen must be decisively addressed , once and for all on 21 June, 2018 by declaring Fulanihredsmen TERRORISTS they are .“VOICE FROM THE EAST ( VEAST) believes that no person worth his salt in Nigeria of today would think twice, to hearing otherwise,” the group posits.The group expressed displeasure with the way and manner many lives are being wasted and maimed in various parts of Nigeria by the armed Fulani herdsmen and therefore declared that, “we categorically state that both Fulani herdsmen and their mother group as Miyetti allah kautal hore , should be proscribed and tagged – terrorist groups.”The group pointed out that there was no need recounting the number of lives being wasted on daily basis by the herdsmen, who them posit, “are being propelled by the presense of Muhammadu Buhari in power as President who doubles as the Life Patron of Miyetti allah Nigeria, being a former herdsman himself,” they allege.They are of the view that Justice Kolawole should save Nigeria from further bloodshed “since the President is playing hanky-panky with the issue of banning Fulani herdsmen, the blunder that rather emboldens them daily in murdering spree,” by declaring the herdsmen terrorists.“We believe that the problem of Nigeria as a Nation is not corruption,but religiously goaded Fulaniherdsmen, who as marauders, go akilling of Nigerians with Executive- approved gusto, since the so- called Executive sees them kill , but does nothing to arrest, prosecute and either kill them or jail them. Fulaniherdsmen are snakes that enter the inner chamber : you either kill the snake or the snake kills you, period. ” We therefore, place a frantic call on Justice Mattew Kolawole, to please take the bull by the horns, to salvage Nigeria from the pangs of the killers and bloodsuckers called Fulaniherdsmen , who have been nightmare to the generallity of Nigerians in their destructive gambit,” the group pleads while asserting that the military as well as the police have compromised and cannot help the situation. “VEAST regrets to state that Nigerian military and Police are already compromised being servants of Buhari who is the emloyer of Fulaniherdsmen, and so , cannot help the situation.”