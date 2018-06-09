The Ekiti State Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka, has been given one week to distribute promotion letters to the over 45,000 civil servants who recently sat for qualifying interview and passed.Governor Ayo Fayose gave the one-week ultimatum on Saturday to Faseluka in Ado-Ekiti.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor gave the order at a news conference in Ado-Ekiti.He also said that his administration was set to fulfil an earlier promise of employing over 2,000 new hands into the state public service.He said he would supervise and monitor the process of recruiting the new workers, so as to ‘guide against any form of favouritism.’Fayose said that those to be employed would cut across all the 16 local government areas of the state without applying political or religious affiliation.“In my administration, the people of Ekiti know my style. You do not need to know the governor, a big man or any member of his cabinet before you get what is due to you“Once you are tested and deemed to be qualified, you will be taken without the so-called connection that is the norm in most places,’’ he said.(NAN)