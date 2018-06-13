Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to de-annul the June 12, 1993 presidential election and declare Bashorun MKO Abiola as president in order to properly address the injustice done to Nigerians 25 years ago.He said June 12 is significant in Nigeria’s political history as the day true democracy was born.The governor noted that his administration has taken June 12 seriously by acknowledging it as ‘Democracy Day’ for the past eight years and also observe the day as public holiday in Osun State.Aregbesola, who spoke at Osun June 12 Democracy Day celebration in Osogbo, tagged: “June 12 Silver Jubilee : The essence of peaceful co-existence in the period of transitional democracy”, stated that it was commendable that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has recognised June 12 as ‘Democracy Day’.“We view what he has done as a very good first step in a new beginning which has to be built upon.“To properly address the injustice of June 12, we demand that the election result be fully declared and Basorun Abiola declared president posthumous.“He should be recognised as a past Nigerian president and accorded the honour and full privileges attached to that position.“The greatest honour President Buhari would do to the memory of Basorun Abiola is to ensure that the incident of democratic abortion like the annulment of June 12 election never happen again in Nigeria.“This will be done through the development of our constitution to deepen federalism, strict observance of the rule of law and strengthening of democratic institutions”.He also lauded Buhari for honouring Basorun Abiola, his running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and foremost human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi.Aregbesola stressed that June 12 has been described as a watershed in Nigeria’s political trajectory.He said Nigeria had been under military rule since the January 15, 1966 military coup with a short break of civilian rule between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983.Guest lecturer at the event and foremost human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring Abiola.Falana, whose paper was presented by Comrade Sina Odugbemi, said the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day would put an end to political hypocrisy, which Nigeria and Nigerians have suffered from poor leadership.The human rights activist faulted the litigation threat for honouring Abiola and Fawehinmi posthumously, saying such litigation will not be supported by law as no section of the constitution is against the president’s action.Falana argued that the National Honour Acts empowered the President to honour any Nigerian deserving of national honour for his or her contributions to national growth and development, thus vindicating Buhari for the decision to honour Abiola and Fawehinmi posthumously.The human rights activist called on Nigerians to see the declaration and commemoration of June 12 as National Democracy day as a sober reflection to strengthen the existing unity for national growth and development.