Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Nigerian raving Hip-hop musician, Wizkid have been nominated among other top personalities for the 2018 edition of the ‘Peace Achievers Awards’ to be held on September 22 at Transcorp Hilon Hotel, Abuja, the federal capital.The event highly regarded as a recognition of outstanding personalities in the country who have contributed immensely to the peace and unity in Nigeria through their selfless efforts will attract who is who in the historic gathering.Disclosing this to the newsmen, Mr Kingsley Amafibe, the Project Director of Peace Ambassadors Agency, organisers of the annual awards, said that it is imperative to recognise men and women in the country whose enviable impact in the society holds sway.Among notable names nominated for the award include Governor Aminu Masari; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA Group; Dr Mrs Elizabeth Jack-Rick Jr and Chief Mrs Julia Omada Higgins Peters.Other nominees for the award includes celebrities in the entertainment sector, Comedian Bovi; Preye Berezi; Ini Edo; Akinaka Richard; Engr. Gesi Asamaowei and many others.According to Mr. Amafibe, “The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is to be honoured with the ‘Award for Excellence in Peacekeeping’ for his efforts at maintaining peace in Rivers State.”Amafibe noted that since the inception of Nyesom Wike as the Governor of Rivers State, peace has returned to hitherto troubled area. “Gov. Wike has proven that he is committed to Nigeria’s peace and unity by leading his men to fight and curb the activities of insurgents and other forms of criminalities across the state.”Amafibe also explained that although there are lots of patriotic men and women who have contributed meaningfully in the peace building project in Nigeria, it was imperative to honour the ‘outstanding’ ones.