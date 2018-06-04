Rev. Raphael Ogunkunle of the Seed of Life Disciples Global Ministry, a Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, Kaduna, has advised Nigerians to stop complaining about President Muhammadu Buhari.





He stated that Nigerians should rather thank God for giving the country the former Head of State as leader.





NAN reports that Ogunkunle made the assertion on Sunday in Kaduna during the ministry’s 10th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service on Sunday.





According to him, the country is faced with all kinds of challenges because of the negative things Nigerians say about the nation.





“I will not condemn the government because it is what we deserve that God has given us; say positive things and it will attract positive things, that way, we get better result.





“If we are good and wish well for our country, Nigeria will be good, but if we are bad and continue to pray for negative things, we will continue to experience negative things.”





On the 2019 elections, the clergyman said that Nigerians should desist from negative utterances, but pray for peaceful and fair elections.