Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said on Saturday that former President Olusegun Obasanjo should be ready to clear his name of any allegation levelled against him.The governor also asked the ex-President to stop raising alarm on plot to arrest him by the Federal Government.He said: “Nigerians are being humiliated every day by President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime which he (Obasanjo) helped to enthrone.”“Some of us have gone through trials before and we are not afraid of trials even today.”The governor, who insisted that Obasanjo deserves whatever humiliation he was getting from President Buhari, said “the President can go ahead and arrest the ex-President if he desires but should remember that what goes around comes around.”“He won’t be President forever too. After all, they have been intimidating and humiliating former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife,” Fayose said.The governor referred to Page 96 of Obasanjo’s book, “My Watch,” where he wrote “I prefer him (Buhari) to jail me than Jonathan to return to destroy this nation,” noting that “since the ex-President himself said he preferred to be jailed by Buhari and worked for his enthronement, the President can hasten his arrest and imprisonment.In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said: “When other Nigerians were at the receiving end of President Buhari’s dictatorship, Obasanjo was going in and out of the Presidential Villa.“Where was he when Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) was arrested and detained since 2015 despite court orders for his release? When over 1,000 members of the Nigeria’s Islamic Movement were killed in Zaria and their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, arrested and dumped in detention since 2016 despite of court orders, what did Obasanjo do?“Where was Obasanjo when armed men of the DSS invaded the Ekiti State House Assembly and abducted one of its members? Did Obasanjo travel out of Nigeria when judges were being arrested in the night in a Gestapo manner?”