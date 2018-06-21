Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has decided to start Ahmed Musa in tomorrow’s all-important World Cup game against Iceland.According to reports, some players who started in the 0-2 loss against Croatia are in danger of getting dropped to the bench for Friday’s game.Alex Iwobi, according to the sports outlet is likely to lose his place in the starting X1 after his not too impressive performance against Croatia on Saturday.Meanwhile, Musa who has been fully involved in training with the A team, where his pace, awareness and goal scoring has caught the eyes is likely to lead the attack.Also, Crotone forward, Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo (Simy) will likely get a more defensive role against Iceland to help the team match Iceland in aerial duels.