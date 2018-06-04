Popular Nigerian singers, Davido and Wizkid have made the list of the 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 individuals that are making waves in their industries across the continent.

The list is divided into three: Creative, Technology and Business.





Other celebrities across Africa that made the list are Sarkodie, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Falz, Yemi Alade, Beverly Naya, Sonia Irabor and so on.









Creatives





Thuso Mbedu, 26, South Africa.

Actress.





Maria Borges, 25, Angola.

Supermodel.





Herieth Paul, 22, Tanzania.

Supermodel.





Eddy Kamuanga Illunga, 26, DRC.

Painter.





Cassper Nyovest, 27, South Africa.

Rapper & Entrepreneur.





Stacey Gillian Abe, 27, Uganda.

Multidisciplinary Contemporary Artist.





Yemi Alade, 29, Nigeria.

Singer & Songwriter.





Falz, 27, Nigeria.

Rapper & Actor.





Orapeleng Moodutle, 29, South Africa.

Fashion Designer.





Nomzamo Mbatha, 27, South Africa.

Actress.





Kwesta, 29, South Africa.

Rapper & Entrepreneur.





Davido, 25, Nigeria.

Singer & Songwriter.





Safia Elhillo, 27, Sudan.

Author & Poet.





Joyce Jacob, 28, Nigeria.

Founder: Joyce Jacob Beauty.





Shekhinah, 23, South Africa.

Singer & Songwriter.





Adebayo Oke-Lawal, 28, Nigeria.

Fashion Designer. Founder: Orange Culture.





Wizkid, 27, Nigeria.

Singer & Songwriter.





Koleka Putuma, 25, South Africa.

Poet & Author.





Nasty C, 21, South Africa.

Rapper & Producer.





Beverly Naya, 29, Nigeria.

Actress & Entrepreneur.





Simphiwe, 27, South Africa.

Visual Artist.





Rina Chunga-Kutama, 29, South Africa.

Fashion Designer.





Kemiyondo Coutinho, 28, Uganda.

Playwright, Actress, Filmmaker & Entrepreneur.





Sarkodie, 29, Ghana.

Rapper & Entrepreneur.





Mapeseka Koetie-Nyokong, 29, South Africa.

Actress & Entrepreneur.





Sonia Irabor, 28, Nigeria.

Writer, Filmmaker & Actress.





Tony Gum, 22, South Africa.

Visual Artist.





ANATII, 25, South Africa.

Producer, Writer, Director & Artiste.





Sasha Pieterse, 22, South Africa.

Actress & Singer/Songwriter.





Tania Omotayo, 26, Nigeria.

Model & Entrepreneur





Business

Yannick Nzonde, 29, DRC

Co-founder ATI Groupe





Leroy Mwasaru, 20, Kenya

Founder, Greenpact





Ladipo Lawani, 29, Nigeria

Founder, L&L Foods





Emmanuel Ademola Ayilara, 29, Nigeria

Founder, LanaWey Investment Limited





Mwiya Musokotwane, 28, Zambia

Founder, Thebe Investment Management





Nomvula Mhambi, 29, Zimbabwe

Founder, Disruptive Innovation





Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed Falalu, 28, Nigeria

Founder, FalGates





Roger Boniface, 29, South Africa

Founder, EDISIM





Gilbert Eugene Peters, 29, Zimbabwe

Founder, Spidex Media





Sihle Ndlela, 28, South Africa

Co-founder, Majozi Bros Construction





Vera Shaba, 29, South Africa

Founder, Shaba and Rampling; Green Building Solutions





Thomas Duncan, 28, Namiba

Owner, Anticor





Wesley Beneke, 29, South Africa

Founder, WCB Construction





Anita Adetola Adetoye, 26, Nigeria

Founder, Anita Brows Beauty





Akinwande Durojaye, 28, Nigeria

Founder, JustBrandIt; FixMyRide. Co-founder, FueledUp; LashBells





Samuelle Dimairho, 27, Zimbabwe

Co-founder, Chengetedzai Depository Company





Joey Friedman, 26, South Africa

Founder, LA Group of Companies





Zuko Tisani, 25, South Africa

Founder, Legazy Technology Conferencing





Gisela van Houcke, 27, DRC

Founder, Zuri Luxury Hair&Beauty





Bidemi Zakariyau, 28, Nigeria

Founder, LSF|PR





Zareef Minty, 24, South Africa

Founder, ZRF Holdings





Fred Apaloo, 28, Ghana

Founder, Villa Grace





Kene Rapu, 28, Nigeria

Founder, Kene Rapu





Jack Mthembu, 27, South Africa

Founder, First One Adventures





Reabetswe Ngwane, 25, South Africa

Co-founder, KreamFields





Anelisa Mntuyedwa, 28, South Africa

Founder, Gilbert Civils





Gozie Coker, 29, Nigeria

Founder, Coker Creative





Alexander Knieps, 27, South Africa

Founder, Printulu





Adam Amoussou, 27, Benin

Founder, Amosconsult Group





Nataliey Bitature, 28, Uganda

Co-founder, Musana Carts





Technology





Rivo Mhiari, 23, South Africa

Founder, Rikatec





Olaoluwa Samuel-Biyi, 27, Nigeria

Co-founder, SureGifts. Director, SureRemit





Isaya Yunge, 28, Tanzania

Founder, SomaApps Technologies Company Limited





Mahmood Oyewo, 26, Nigeria

Co-founder, RubiQube





Kevin Lubega, 28, Uganda

Founder, EzeeMoney





Berno Potgieter & Thatoyaona Marumo, 28, South Africa

Founders, Domestly





Leonida Mutuku, 29, Kenya

Founder, Intelipro





Chris Kwekowe, 25, & Emerald Kwekowe, 21, Nigeria

Founders, Slatecube





Phiwa Nkambule, 26, Swaziland

Co-founder, Riovic





Sunkanmi Ola, 22, Nigeria

Founder, Syracuse Digital





Perseus Mlambo, 29, Zambia

Founder, Zazu Africa Limited





Kola Olajide, 26, Nigeria

Co-founder, Bridge Labs





Bamal Namata, 26, Cameroon

Founder, Maibeta





Riaz Moola, 26, South Africa

Founder, HyperionDev





Leonard Stiegeler, 29, Nigeria.

Co-founder, Zanda, Jumia & Director Ringer Africa AG.





Kofi Genfi & Nii Osae Osae Dade, 24, Ghana.

Founders, CYST Company Limited.





Juan Pienaar, 27, South Africa.

Founder, Apex Media.





Timothy Adeleye, 29, Nigeria.

Founder, Optiweb Communications.





Maya Horgan Famodu, 27, Nigeria.

Founder, Ingressive.





Abraham Omani Quaye, 28, Ghana.

Founder, Farmart.





Melvyn Lubega, 28, South Africa.

Founder, GO1.





Huston Malande, 28, Kenya.

Founder, Skyline Design.





Cukia Kimani, 26 & Ben Myres, 25, South Africa.

Founders, Nyamakop.





Ink Eze, 28, Nigeria. (YAY!! BN Alum!)

Founder, AsoEbiBella.





June Syowia, 23, Kenya.

Founder, Beiless Group.





Obinna Okwodu, 27, Nigeria.

Founder, Fibre.





Abdellah Mallek, 28, Algeria.

Co-founder, Sylabs.





Yasmine El Baggari, 25, Morocco.

Founder, Voyaj.





Simba Mubvuma, 26, Zimbabwe.

Co-founder, Lexware Inc.